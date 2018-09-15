A 25-point win over a team with decent athletes isn’t akin to hiking barefoot over a 10-mile stretch of Arizona asphalt in August.

So why the discomfort? Why do some feel the Big Ten season sneaking up a little too soon, like an assault on Everest after a successful rock wall experience?

There’s plenty to like about Michigan’s 45-20 lassoing of SMU’s Mustangs, a decidedly uncooperative bunch when it came time to take their Big House beating and go quietly. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson connected on all but four of his 18 throws, carving up the visitors like so much horse meat.

Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones caught as many touchdown passes in one game (three) as U-M wideouts caught in 13 a year ago. Junior safety Josh Metellus turned momentum on its head with a 73-yard interception return touchdown to close out the first half.

In short, the Wolverines did what they needed to do to move forward at 2-1, putting their opening-game slip at Notre Dame a week farther in the rearview mirror.