Michigan's defense was expected to dominate an SMU offense that ranked 126th in the nation in yards per game (249), but it didn't play out that way.

The Mustangs outperformed their averages mightily, tallying 319 yards and 20 points (had been averaging 17.5).

U-M's secondary had an especially difficult time stopping wideout James Proche and the SMU passing attack, with the the redshirt junior hauling in 11 catches for 166 yards and two scores.

The defensive backfield did get a chance to shine, though, when junior safety Josh Metellus picked off quarterback Ben Hicks and ran it back 73 yards for a score as time expired on the first half, giving the Maize and Blue a 21-7 lead heading into the break.

"I saw the split of the receivers before the play and I anticipated it in my head," Metellus described after the game. "They wanted to do something big with 17 seconds left in the quarter, but I got to the spot before my guy did and saw the ball coming.

“After that, I saw my blockers and knew I had to score because the clock was running out. [Junior linebacker Devin] Bush, [redshirt sophomore linebacker Devin] Gil and myself all had picks in high school where we would block for each other [at Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla.], so this brought back some memories."

The defensive front seven stood out at times as well, racking up eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, classmate defensive tackle Bryan Mone and junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp each recorded two apiece, while senior safety Tyree Kinnel and Bush chipped in the other two.

However, one negative moment in the game occurred when junior viper Khaleke Hudson was ejected for targeting late in the third quarter.

The play was reviewed, upheld and redshirt junior Jordan Glasgow took his place, although head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't necessarily agree with the call.

"My thought on that is — are we going down that road where we’re going to review every play in that box area?" he wondered. "Running backs are going to be going through there and lowering their head. For defenders, it’s a battle to see who can get lower when you have a runner versus a tackler.

"It actually wasn’t called on the field; it came from the booth. That seems like a high level of scrutiny to be placing on a play between the tackles."

Hudson's ejection marked the second time a U-M player had been disqualified for the call this season, with the other being Metellus against Notre Dame.

Because it occurred in the second half, Hudson will have to sit out the first half of next week's contest against Nebraska.