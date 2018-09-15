Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones caught three touchdown passes against SMU. Brandon Brown

Rushing Offense: B

A tale of two halves. Junior Chris Evans, starting for injured senior Karan Higdon, averaged only 3.0 yards per carry in the first half, and the long run against an average defense was an 11-yard end around by sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas. Thirteen of the Wolverines’ 21 planned running plays with backs went for two yards or less in the first half.

The line wore down the Mustangs’ defense in the fourth quarter, with junior Tru Wilson carrying the load. The Wolverines averaged 10 yards per carry and ran for 109 yards in the final stanza to finish with 197 net yards and two scores on the ground.

Passing Offense: A-

Junior Shea Patterson completed 14 of 18 passes for 237 yards with three scores and made the offense work. He was only sacked once, but had to scramble out of trouble a number of other times. He did throw an interception, though junior tight end Sean McKeon should have come back for the ball, and he was fortunate another first-quarter pass wasn't picked and returned for a touchdown.

Patterson and his receivers are finding their groove. Sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones caught three touchdown passes, the second straight week receivers have caught three scores. The Wolverines averaged 13.2 yards per pass attempt and 16.9 yards per completion.

Rushing Defense: C+

SMU didn’t rack up huge yardage on planned running plays, but still managed 128 gross yards on 31 carries. Fifty-five of their yards came on three carries, and one was a 25-yard quarterback scramble on third-and-16. The run defense needs to improve. U-M did hold the Mustangs to four yards on six carries in the second quarter.

Passing Defense: D+

Between penalties, slant passes and letting a second-string quarterback rush for 48 yards on scrambles in the second half, the pass defense had a rough day against a team that struggled to move the ball through the air against less-talented defenses in its first two games. Backup William Brown entered in the second half and completed 11 of 17 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and most of the Wolverines’ penalty yardage was the result of pass interference penalties. Brown also scrambled for 25 yards on a third-and-16 play when he got outside the defense to pick up a first down, capping the drive with a touchdown pass. A blown coverage led to a 50-yard touchdown in the first half to James Proche, who hauled in 11 passes for 166 yards and two scores. This grade would be lower had junior safety Josh Metellus not intercepted a pass before the half and returned it 73 yards for a score.

Special Teams: A-