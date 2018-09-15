Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 19:11:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh, Players Post-SMU

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and five players met with the media after a win over SMU. Here's their videos:

Dmqxwuoz8nm7dtbtz3sr
Shea Patterson was Michigan's best offensive player in a win over SMU.

Jim Harbaugh

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson and sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones

Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry


Junior safety Josh Metellus


Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

