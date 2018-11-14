There’s some good and vastly under-reported news regarding Jim Harbaugh’s football team. It’s in the college football playoffs.

For all practical purposes, the Wolverines are there. It’s just that the opening rounds are unofficial.

Lose to Indiana, you’re out of the playoffs. Drop one in Columbus, and playoff chances are dead. Fail in a potential rematch against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game, and playoff action becomes a TV show.

Harbaugh’s players love the position they’re in. At the same time, they know big chunks of their dreams can be demolished any time they take the field.

So it’s playoff football, from here on out.

The concept alone compels Michigan seniors, steaming toward their last game ever at The Big House. They know where they’ve been, and they’re amazed and deeply gratified over where they might yet go.