Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-14 11:54:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine Watch: It's Playoff Time For Michigan

Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dvv4tkxwdu34hvihm616
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has taken his opportunity at Michigan and run with it.

There’s some good and vastly under-reported news regarding Jim Harbaugh’s football team. It’s in the college football playoffs.

For all practical purposes, the Wolverines are there. It’s just that the opening rounds are unofficial.

Lose to Indiana, you’re out of the playoffs. Drop one in Columbus, and playoff chances are dead. Fail in a potential rematch against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game, and playoff action becomes a TV show.

Harbaugh’s players love the position they’re in. At the same time, they know big chunks of their dreams can be demolished any time they take the field.

So it’s playoff football, from here on out.

The concept alone compels Michigan seniors, steaming toward their last game ever at The Big House. They know where they’ve been, and they’re amazed and deeply gratified over where they might yet go.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}