Wolverine Watch: A Rocky Afternoon Stands Dead Ahead
We last spotted Rocky Lombardi lobbing rainbows over the heads of Michigan defenders like a sandlot-game hero picking on Cheetos-distracted chubby kids.
It wasn’t pretty. U-M cornerbacks either chased the backs of jerseys, or latched on so they wouldn’t. The sorry scene produced the shocker of the season — a terrible Michigan State team beating a worse (at least on that day) Michigan crew.
Those downfield heaves wound up becoming the shots heard ‘round the Michigan football world. They played a major role in changing it, coaching-wise.
Lombardi is no longer a Spartan. He’s a Huskie, for Northern Illinois University. But no matter. Rocky’s Return summons up images of the original movie that bears his name. When two silver screen heavyweights stagger in an exhausted embrace at the end, we hear the following exchange…
Apollo Creed: “Ain’t gonna be no rematch. Ain’t gonna be no rematch.”
Rocky Balboa: “Don’t want one.”
Only this time, Rocky enters the rematch as a winner the last time around. And the Wolverines are aching for a rematch, ugly green uniforms or no.
The question becomes, will it be any different? The answer speaks to Michigan’s change of course, not to mention its growing secondary maturity.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news