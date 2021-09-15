Wolverine Watch: A Rocky Afternoon Stands Dead Ahead

We last spotted Rocky Lombardi lobbing rainbows over the heads of Michigan defenders like a sandlot-game hero picking on Cheetos-distracted chubby kids.

It wasn’t pretty. U-M cornerbacks either chased the backs of jerseys, or latched on so they wouldn’t. The sorry scene produced the shocker of the season — a terrible Michigan State team beating a worse (at least on that day) Michigan crew.

Those downfield heaves wound up becoming the shots heard ‘round the Michigan football world. They played a major role in changing it, coaching-wise.

Lombardi is no longer a Spartan. He’s a Huskie, for Northern Illinois University. But no matter. Rocky’s Return summons up images of the original movie that bears his name. When two silver screen heavyweights stagger in an exhausted embrace at the end, we hear the following exchange…

Apollo Creed: “Ain’t gonna be no rematch. Ain’t gonna be no rematch.”

Rocky Balboa: “Don’t want one.”