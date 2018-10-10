Jim Harbaugh runs a better football team onto the field each week this year than he did 12 months ago. There’s no doubt about that.

Everyone’s about to find out how much better.

The Wolverines are 5-1 heading into the tougher back half of the schedule, just like they were last season. Most of the minefields loom dead ahead, starting on Saturday with Wisconsin.

The No. 10 Badgers and their behemoths lumber into town Saturday night for a Big Ten East-West showdown. ESPN GameDay will be on hand, 115,000 shaking The Big House, and millions more looking on via television.

There’s no better time to declare that this year isn’t last year — or even close.

A year ago, the Wolverines led the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, 10-7, with 6:36 remaining in the third quarter. Wisconsin hadn’t scored on offense, getting absolutely stonewalled by the Michigan defense.