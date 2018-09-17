Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories following its 45-20 victory over SMU this this weekend .

• Michigan continues to convert third downs at an above average rate (35th, 49.9%) this season, and is light years ahead of where it was last year.

In 2017, the Wolverines were successful on just 32.6% percent of their third downs, which was 116th in college football. The 81-spot jump is impressive, to say the least.

• Although they only rank 55th nationally, Michigan is gradually allowing fewer tackles for loss per game.

The Wolverines surrendered only four to SMU, and jumped up 18 spots after ranking 73rd last week. Again, this is a far cry from 2017 when the team finished 90th (6.3) in college football.

• Redshirt sophomore Will Hart has been one of the biggest surprises on the whole team in 2018, and his 50.1 yards per punt have the Wolverines as the third best punting unit in the nation.

The only two who are better are Georgia State (53) and Texas A&M (51.6).

• Unsurprisingly, Michigan now ranks as one of the most penalized teams in the country after its 13-flag showing on Saturday. The outing dropped the Wolverines from 74th (seven) prior to the game to 115th (nine) after it.