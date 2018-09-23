Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-23 11:36:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas, Nebraska

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to break down U-M's win over Nebraska.

Shea Patterson had another big day in Michigan's win over Nebraska.
AP Images

{{ article.author_name }}