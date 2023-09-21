On Thursday, the Michigan women's basketball team released its full 2023-24 schedule. U-M is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten last year, and the Wolverines were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32 by eventual national champion LSU.

Below is the full schedule, as released by the program.

vs. Saginaw Valley State (Exhibition), Nov. 2

vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Nov. 6

vs. Oakland, Nov. 14

vs. Middle Tennessee (Battle 4 Atlantis), Nov. 18

vs. DePaul or South Dakota (Battle 4 Atlantis), Nov. 19

Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 20

vs. Eastern Michigan, Nov. 24

vs. SIUE, Nov. 29

at Harvard, Dec. 2

at Toledo, Dec. 6

at Illinois, Dec. 10

vs. Miami (Ohio), Dec. 16

vs. Florida (Jumpman Invitational), Dec. 20

vs. Florida A&M, Dec. 22

vs. Ohio State, Dec. 30

at Indiana, Jan. 4

vs. Minnesota, Jan. 9

vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 13

at Nebraska, Jan. 17

at Rutgers, Jan. 21

vs. Maryland, Jan. 24

at Michigan State, Jan. 27

vs. Illinois, Jan. 31

at Penn State, Feb. 3

vs. Nebraska, Feb. 6

vs. Rutgers, Feb. 10

at Iowa, Feb. 15

vs. Michigan State, Feb. 18

at Northwestern, Feb. 24

at Ohio State, Feb. 28

vs. Purdue, March 3

Big Ten Tournament, March 6-10