News More News
ago basketball Edit

Michigan women's basketball schedule released

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

On Thursday, the Michigan women's basketball team released its full 2023-24 schedule. U-M is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten last year, and the Wolverines were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32 by eventual national champion LSU.

Below is the full schedule, as released by the program.

vs. Saginaw Valley State (Exhibition), Nov. 2

vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Nov. 6

vs. Oakland, Nov. 14

vs. Middle Tennessee (Battle 4 Atlantis), Nov. 18

vs. DePaul or South Dakota (Battle 4 Atlantis), Nov. 19

Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 20

vs. Eastern Michigan, Nov. 24

vs. SIUE, Nov. 29

at Harvard, Dec. 2

at Toledo, Dec. 6

at Illinois, Dec. 10

vs. Miami (Ohio), Dec. 16

vs. Florida (Jumpman Invitational), Dec. 20

vs. Florida A&M, Dec. 22

vs. Ohio State, Dec. 30

at Indiana, Jan. 4

vs. Minnesota, Jan. 9

vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 13

at Nebraska, Jan. 17

at Rutgers, Jan. 21

vs. Maryland, Jan. 24

at Michigan State, Jan. 27

vs. Illinois, Jan. 31

at Penn State, Feb. 3

vs. Nebraska, Feb. 6

vs. Rutgers, Feb. 10

at Iowa, Feb. 15

vs. Michigan State, Feb. 18

at Northwestern, Feb. 24

at Ohio State, Feb. 28

vs. Purdue, March 3

Big Ten Tournament, March 6-10

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}