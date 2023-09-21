Michigan women's basketball schedule released
On Thursday, the Michigan women's basketball team released its full 2023-24 schedule. U-M is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten last year, and the Wolverines were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32 by eventual national champion LSU.
Below is the full schedule, as released by the program.
vs. Saginaw Valley State (Exhibition), Nov. 2
vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Nov. 6
vs. Oakland, Nov. 14
vs. Middle Tennessee (Battle 4 Atlantis), Nov. 18
vs. DePaul or South Dakota (Battle 4 Atlantis), Nov. 19
Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 20
vs. Eastern Michigan, Nov. 24
vs. SIUE, Nov. 29
at Harvard, Dec. 2
at Toledo, Dec. 6
at Illinois, Dec. 10
vs. Miami (Ohio), Dec. 16
vs. Florida (Jumpman Invitational), Dec. 20
vs. Florida A&M, Dec. 22
vs. Ohio State, Dec. 30
at Indiana, Jan. 4
vs. Minnesota, Jan. 9
vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 13
at Nebraska, Jan. 17
at Rutgers, Jan. 21
vs. Maryland, Jan. 24
at Michigan State, Jan. 27
vs. Illinois, Jan. 31
at Penn State, Feb. 3
vs. Nebraska, Feb. 6
vs. Rutgers, Feb. 10
at Iowa, Feb. 15
vs. Michigan State, Feb. 18
at Northwestern, Feb. 24
at Ohio State, Feb. 28
vs. Purdue, March 3
Big Ten Tournament, March 6-10
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram