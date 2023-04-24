Michigan WR A.J. Henning to enter transfer portal
Michigan football’s roster movement has started to pick back up as wide receiver and return man A.J. Henning has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
Henning took to his social media accounts on Monday to make the news official.
Henning departs the program after appearing in 33 games for the Wolverines in a largely reserve role as a receiver.
He finished his career rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns and 198 receiving yards.
He was the Wolverines’ primary return man, who split time fielding kickoffs and punts. He finished his career with one kickoff return for a touchdown in 2021 and a punt return for a touchdown in 2022.
