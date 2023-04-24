Michigan football’s roster movement has started to pick back up as wide receiver and return man A.J. Henning has announced he will enter the transfer portal. Henning took to his social media accounts on Monday to make the news official.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEFOSyBZT1UgTUlDSElHQU4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3BpQ2s1azN4eUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9waUNrNWszeHlIPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFKIEhlbm5pbmcgKEBBSkhlbm5pbmczKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FKSGVubmluZzMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTA1Mzc4 OTQxNzQ0NDE0NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==