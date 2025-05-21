Steve Casula promoted to Co-OC, coaches get extensions

Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has promoted tight ends coach Steve Casula to co-offensive coordinator.

This promotion is part of a broader initiative that includes contract extensions and salary increases for several assistant coaches. MLive first reported on these developments based on information obtained through a public records request.

Steve Casula, who joined the Wolverines as tight ends coach, brings experience from his previous roles, including serving as the offensive coordinator at UMass and holding coaching positions at Western Michigan, Davenport, and Ferris State. His promotion reflects Moore's confidence in Casula's ability to contribute to the offensive strategy and player development.

The coaching staff adjustments also involve contract extensions and pay raises for key assistants.

Per MLive:

HC Sherrone Moore — Year 2 of five-year contract

OC/QB Chip Lindsey — Year 1 of three-year contract ($1.4 million in 2025)

DC Wink Martindale — Year 2 of three-year contract ($2.5 million, $2.7 million in ‘26)

STC J.B. Brown — Year 2 of two-year contract ($350,000)

LB Brian Jean-Mary — Year 2 of three-year contract ($925,000, $950,000 in ‘26)

RB/RGC Tony Alford — Extended through 2027 season ($900,000, $925,000 in ’26, $950,000 in ‘27)

WR/PGC Ron Bellamy — Extended through 2026 season ($650,000, $675,000 in ‘26)

TE/CO-OC Steve Casula — Extended through 2026 season ($500,000, $500,000 in ‘26)

DL Lou Esposito — Extended through 2026 season ($600,000, $650,000 in ‘26)

DB/PGC LaMar Morgan — Extended through 2026 season ($725,000, $775,000 in ‘26)

OL Grant Newsome — Extended through 2026 season ($600,000, $625,000 in ’26)

Head coach Sherrone Moore, who took over the program in 2024, has emphasized the importance of retaining and empowering talented coaches to foster a cohesive and effective team environment.