Michigan wrestling received some major news this week as the Wolverines will add a former NCAA champion to an already loaded lineup for the 2023 season.

Stanford 165-pounder Shane Griffin announced that he will be transferring to Ann Arbor for his final season of eligibility this week.

Griffin is a three-time All-American and a 2021 NCAA champion. He spoke with NJ.com about why he chose the Wolverines.

“I felt Michigan was the best place for me career-wise with the field and sector that I want to get into," Griffin said. "On top of it, I think Michigan is in the best place right now for me to give it one last run. They have a great room. They’ve had a few transfers the last few weeks so (the coaching staff) says they’re in title contention, definitely in team title contention so I think that will be a cool environment to go out in and have great guys push me to be the best I can be in my last year.”

The New Jersey native made waves in his home state as he spurred Rutgers in favor of the Wolverines.

He will head to Ann Arbor as a sixth-year wrestler who is looking forward to his new environment.

"My path is going to be a little different because we do a quarter system at Stanford," Griffin said. "I’ll go home for a month or so, do some camps and stuff. I plan on arriving in late July, early August. I’m looking forward to wrestling new guys and the atmosphere of having guys push me. I’m not saying I didn’t have that at Stanford, but definitely a new environment makes you work harder to have you prove yourself all over again.”