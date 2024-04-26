The Washington Commanders have selected former Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil with the 50th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After five years and an eventful ride in Ann Arbor, Sainristil will head to Washington, where he will begin his professional career.

Sainristil, a former three-star recruit from Everett, Massachusetts, made his pledge to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in November 2018 after being committed to Virginia Tech for more than eight months.

Beginning his career as a wide receiver, Sainristil caught his first touchdown as a Wolverine against Notre Dame in 2019's 45-14 blowout. Sainristil caught three passes for 73 yards and a score in the win.

Sainristil's career took a big step forward during his junior season in 2021. He finished with more than two catches in just one contest that season, but he was consistently appearing in big moments.

He caught a 19-yard touchdown against Michigan State in East Lansing to give the Wolverines a 16-point lead in the third quarter. In the win over Ohio State in Ann Arbor later that season, Sainristil hauled in a flea-flicker pass from former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to help continue Michigan's third-quarter scoring drive.

Sainristil made the switch to defensive back in 2022 after the departure of first-round pick Daxton Hill. The former wide receiver took over the nickel back position and thrived almost immediately. His senior season was highlighted by one of the most memorable plays in recent Michigan football history: a pass breakup of Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, which forced the Buckeyes to kick a field goal at a critical point in the fourth quarter.

Sainristil used his COVID-19-granted extra season of eligibility for the 2023 season, and he became arguably Michigan's best defensive player. He broke the program record for most interception return yards in a single season with 232, and he helped the Wolverines to an undefeated 15-0 season.

As a two-time captain and national champion, he will go down as one of the most legendary and memorable players in Michigan football history.

Now a member of the Commanders, Sainristil will look to cement his legacy as an NFL player. Although he may be undersized compared to what most NFL teams are looking for in a defensive back, Sainristil has proven he has what it takes to compete with the best.

"Mike Sainristil is a versatile defensive back with tons of collegiate experience," Cory Giddings wrote for Bleacher Report. "He is an explosive athlete, but he lacks the ideal overall size for an NFL cornerback."

"Sainristil performs best when in coverage. A versatile defender, he can align all over the defensive secondary. He's a fluid athlete with very good body control and quick feet to transition out of breaks."

"When he trusts his breaks, Sainristil can quickly drive and close on the ball. He does a great job of flipping his hips and has the top-end speed to run with receivers deep. Sainristil is an instinctual defender who does a great job of identifying routes and has the ball skills to attack the ball in the air, though he does panic downfield at times."

Sainristil will now head to the nation's capital, where he will play alongside No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and for Dan Quinn.