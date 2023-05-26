The Michigan baseball team extended its stay in Omaha, Nebraska — the site of the Big Ten Tournament — at least one more day with a 13-6 win over Indiana on Friday. The Wolverines plated at least 10 runs for the first time since May 14, and they advance to take on Iowa on Saturday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GT1VHSFQgVE8gTElWRSBBTk9USEVSIERBWSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Y3U2JvUklCOE4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92N1Nib1JJ QjhOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAdW1pY2hi YXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaGJh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYyMjE5ODA5NjE3MjQ4MjU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Freshman Mitch Voit got the start on the mound for Michigan. Although Voit had seen innings on the bump sparingly throughout the season, it was the freshman's first start of his collegiate career.

The freshman looked as comfortable as a senior on the mound, working his way through Indiana's lineup through the first few innings. Voit allowed just four hits and one run through his five full innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Michigan bats were as hot as ever. Although the Wolverines stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings, the offense made its first scoring contributions in the third inning.

Cody Jefferis walked and stole second, and Tito Flores singled home the shortstop on the next at-bat. Ted Burton then hit what appeared to be a ground ball out, but a throwing error from Indiana third baseman Josh Pyne allowed Flores to score.

Two batters later, Voit singled, bringing home Burton to give Michigan a 3-0 lead through three innings.

U-M tallied three doubles in the fourth inning, including back-to-back two-baggers from Dylan Stanton and Jonathan Kim to lead off the frame. Burton launched the third double of the inning, bringing home Jefferis and Kim, giving the Wolverines a 6-0 lead.

Indiana finally scratched across a run in the top of the fifth inning, but Michigan got it right back in the home half, as Voit scored on a throwing error from a bunt by Stanton.

Voit found himself in a jam in the top of the sixth inning, and head coach Tracy Smith made the move to the bullpen, bringing in Ahmad Harajli. The junior pitcher limited the damage, allowing the Hoosiers to just two runs in the top of the sixth.

Michigan's offense stayed hot, though, outdoing the Indiana offense with three runs in the home half of the sixth.

Trailing 10-3 going into the seventh inning, Indiana plated three runs to cut the lead to four. Michigan went quiet in the bottom of the seventh, but got the runs back in the bottom of the eighth with a bases-clearing double from Jefferis.

U-M cruised to the 13-6 victory, and it kept its season alive for at least one more day. The Wolverines will rest up before taking on No. 3 seed Iowa in a potential double header on Saturday.

It was a career day for Voit, who posted one of the most impressive stat lines in college baseball this season. He finished the game with four hits, two runs, an RBI, as well as five strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed in 5.2 innings of work. The freshman picked up the win, improving to 4-1 on the season.

Michigan will need to beat Iowa twice on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, where it would play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. However, just one loss on Saturday, and the Wolverines' season is over.

Michigan was run-ruled by Iowa, 13-3, on Tuesday. Saturday's first game is set to begin at 9 a.m. CT, and it will air on Big Ten Network.