Monday Musings: Early Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football At MSU

Buckle your seat belts, boys and girls. It's time to get serious.

No. 6 Michigan plays at No. 8 Michigan State Saturday, and it's really tough to know what to make of this one. If we're being honest, neither team has played an opponent worth a crap (although Wisconsin seems to be improving — they'll probably beat Iowa at home Saturday and become the team to beat in the Big Ten Worst ... er, West), and while both have some very talented position groups, there are holes.

For Michigan, the vertical passing game isn't where it needs to be in order to compete with the better teams in the country ... at least, it doesn't appear so. The Wolverines are winning with the dink-and-dunk, don't turn it over approach, and it's been working, but can they move the ball through the air when they have to?

