Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Northwestern

Here are the snap counts and our takeaways from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game mark of about 64 is considered average.

OFFENSE

• Leading the offense was redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins, with an 86.5 overall grade. Second-year freshman running back Blake Corum checked in fourth on the unit with a 78.1 rating, while freshman back Donovan Edwards, who fumbled in the game, slotted 13th with a 56.0 mark.

• Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy played just 14 snaps but posted an 81.2 grade, which ranked second on the unit. Redshirt freshman starter Cade McNamara was 11th with a 58.0.

• McNamara completed just one of six pass attempts that traveled 10 or more yards in the air. He connected on 19 of 21 throws either behind the line of scrimmage or within 10 yards in the air.

• Sophomore tight end Erick All, who posted career highs in catches (five) and yards (34), ranked third on the offense with a 80.9 grade, the highest mark in a contest for his career. He was the only Wolverine to grade out above average in run blocking (86.4). His 49 snaps were also a career high.

• The starting offensive line graded out as follows: Sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis (57.9), redshirt junior right guard Chuck Filiaga (56.9), redshirt freshman left guard Karsen Barnhart (56.0), redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes (56.0), redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (48.3).

• The Wolverines' receivers made one contested catch — a 12-yard reception by sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson — in six attempts. They were not credited with any drops.

DEFENSE

• Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson led the defense with a 90.1 overall grade and a team-high 90.7 pass-rushing rating. He notched four pressures (one sack, two hurries, one hit on the quarterback), with one batted ball at the line of scrimmage.

• Hutchinson's 93.3 overall grade for the season leads all edge defenders. His 34 pressures rank eighth nationally among those at his position, but he's played less pass-rush snaps than every player ranked ahead of him.

• Joining Hutchinson with multiple pressures were redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo (three) and sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (two).

• Redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner made his first career start, TFL and interception, while playing a career-high 43 snaps. His 80.1 overall grade ranked second on the unit, while his 78.7 coverage rating topped the team. He allowed three receptions for eight yards on eight targets.

• Fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins was third among players who saw double digit snaps, with a 76.2 overall grade. His 74.4 coverage rating ranked second among defensive backs, as he allowed one reception for four yards on two challenges down field.

• Redshirt freshman defensive end Mike Morris was fourth among players who saw double digit snaps, with a 73.3 grade. His 69.0 pass-rush rating was second on the team, with one pressure. Redshirt freshman nose tackle Mazi Smith was right behind him with a 71.7 overall mark.