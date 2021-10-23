Best And Worst From Michigan Football's Win Over Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines football running back Hassan Haskins totaled 110 yards and two touchdowns in his team's win over Northwestern. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Best Video Game Move

Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins had a hurdle his last time out at Nebraska, then made another highlight-reel play when he mashed the 'B' (Xbox) or 'O' (playstation) button with a sick spin move in the first quarter.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXNzYW4gc3BpbnMg4q2V77iPIGp1c3QgYXMgd2VsbCBhcyBoZSBo dXJkbGVzLiDwn5GAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IMl8z MTI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIMl8zMTI1PC9hPiAvLyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hbklSY3ozaHlFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5JUmN6 M2h5RTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBPbiBCVE4gKEBNaWNoaWdh bk9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2hpZ2Fu T25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTE5NDkyNDAyNTEzNDI4NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The runner-up here goes to backfield mate and second-year freshman Blake Corum, who hit two juke moves on an 11-yard run down to the Northwestern one yard line in the second quarter, one play before he punched it into the end zone to break the scoring open.

Best Effort

Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore tells — well, yells at — his offensive line to 'smash!' The unit did just that, when it looked like Haskins was only going to gain a few yards on a run up the gut. He was almost called down due to lack of forward progress, before the offensive line — and even redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara — pushed the pile for first-down yardage. Haskins actually almost squirted out the other side and scored a touchdown, but he was dragged down for a 19-yard gain.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TTUFTSCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X1NNb29yZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfU01vb3JlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVEF4Wkw0cjdLSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RBeFpMNHI3S0g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlV29sdmVyaW5l LmNvbSAoQFRoZVdvbHZlcmluZU1hZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVXb2x2ZXJpbmVNYWcvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTE5NTQ4NzU5NTMx ODg4NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Most Fitting Addition To A Nickname

Haskins has a nickname — 'H2' — which we've heard all season long. Now, there's another element surrounding it, a nickname for third downs when he's on the field: 'Third and H2,' which was created by assistant strength coach Justin Tress. "[Tress] came up with the slogan of third and H2," head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed in the postgame. "I think there was a third and two again today, got three or four out of it, picked up the first down. He’s something. He’s really special. So is Blake and a bunch of these guys on this team." Haskins is remarkable at picking up the yards needed to move the chains. Here is a list of all of his third-down runs from this game:

Hassan Haskins On 3rd Down vs. Northwestern Yards To Go Yards Gained 2 3 1 6 3 6 2 -1 2 3 2 5

Most Concerning Aspect Of The Game

Michigan got inside the five yard line twice in the first half, and came away with just three points. The Wolverines got too cute with play calling on the first occasion, throwing two unsuccessful passes to the outside and settling for a 20-yard field goal. On the second trip, sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil fumbled after catching a third-down flat pass — he wasn't going to get in the end zone anyway, however. The Wolverines had 267 yards in the first half but only 10 points, and 190 yards in the second half with 23 points. The difference was executing and finishing drives.

Nearly Full Michigan Trophy Case

Saturday's game was the first of many to come against Northwestern with the George Jewett Trophy on the line. In the 1890s, Jewett became the first black player to compete at Michigan, Northwestern and in the Big Ten, and his family, which was decked out in U-M apparel, was honored during the game. The Jewett Trophy is staying in Ann Arbor, along with the Little Brown Jug, which the Wolverines still hold after beating Minnesota last season. Now, all focus shifts to Michigan State, and the Wolverines have a chance to take back the Paul Bunyan Trophy to complete the trilogy.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIG9uZSBpcyBzcGVjaWFsLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vcUo3emZBZXhPciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FKN3pmQWV4T3I8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE0NTIwMTU1MTg1OTcxMjQxMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Most Mobile Quarterback

Including sacks, Northwestern's two quarterbacks combined for -13 rushing yards, while Michigan redshirt freshman signal-caller Cade McNamara ran twice for -6 yards. There's a reason why the Wolverines have been using freshman J.J. McCarthy in read-option plays, giving him time while the game is still on the line to give defenses a different look and keep them honest. McCarthy kept one late in the third quarter, running around the right end, making a couple cuts and gaining 23 yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcnVlIGZyZXNobWFuIFFCIEouSi4gTWNDYXJ0aHkgY2FuIHNjb290 LiDwn4+DPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qam1jY2FydGh5 MDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpqbWNjYXJ0aHkwOTwvYT4gLy8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSXNoQklZMmk5QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lz aEJJWTJpOUE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmln VGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdU ZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUxOTgxMDcyNzYyMTY3Mjk5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Best Defensive Play

Michigan's defense made plenty of plays in this one, but none were better than redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner's interception on the first play of the fourth quarter. He jumped a hook route, made a nifty catch (after some bobbling) and returned it 23 yards down to the Wildcat 15 yard line.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIElOVCDwn5ixPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9kanR1cm5lcl81P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkanR1cm5lcl81 PC9hPiAvLyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9idTJNc0JYSVVmIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYnUyTXNCWElVZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdv cmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTE5ODM5MjI3NDk4MzczMTU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Worst Call

Speaking of Turner, he was on the brunt end of an objectively atrocious call. Running with a receiver along the sideline, the third-year player was shoved from behind and fell down, before the Wildcat wideout wasn't able to come down with the catch. Penalty flags hit the turf, and the Michigan faithful cheered, thinking Northwestern would be called for the foul. But no, the official got Turner for a pass interference, with radio sideline man Doug Karsch describing it following the game as Turner's back getting in the way of the receiver's arms. The crowd booed and Turner was confused, understandably.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyBjYWxsZWQg4oCcRGVmZW5zaXZlIFBhc3MgSW50ZXJm ZXJlbmNl4oCdIG9uIE1pY2hpZ2FuLiBUZWxsIG1lIGFnYWluIHRoYXQgdGhl IHJlZnMgZG9u4oCZdCBoYXRlIE1pY2hpZ2FuLiBJdOKAmXMgbm90IGFzIGJh ZCBhcyB3aGVuIE1pY2hpZ2Fu4oCZcyBSQiBIaWdkb24sIGxpdGVyYWxseSBn b3QgdGFja2xlZCBvbiBhIGZha2UgaGFuZG9mZiBhbmQgd2FzIGNhbGxlZCBm b3IgaG9sZGluZyBhZ2FpbnN0IE5vcnRod2VzdGVybi4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QYm9uWmxUV0JvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGJvblps VFdCbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVb2ZtVXBkYXRlczI0NyAoQFVvZm1VcGRh dGVzMjQ3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VvZm1VcGRh dGVzMjQ3L3N0YXR1cy8xNDUxOTc2MDMzNjEyMjA2MDg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Worst Chance

Northwestern senior right tackle Ethan Wiederkehr didn't stand a chance. On 3rd and 8 early in the second quarter, Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson pinned his ears back and went with his bull rush move, overpowering the tackle and sacking sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinkski, sharing the takedown with redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo. A midseason All-American and projected first-round draft pick, Hutchinson has one sack on the season and has been described as "unblockable" by analysts. This is a great example of why he's received so much acclaim.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGV5IHNwb3RsaWdodCBoaW0gYmVmb3JlIHRoZSBwbGF5LCBhbmQg aGUgY29tZXMgdGhyb3VnaCB3aXRoIHRoZSBzYWNrLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbDwvYT4mIzM5O3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9haWRhbmh1dGNoOTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGFpZGFuaHV0Y2g5NzwvYT4gaXMgc29tZXRoaW5nIHNwZWNpYWwuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KUW82TnBCQUNsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSlFvNk5wQkFDbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBPbiBCVE4g KEBNaWNoaWdhbk9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01pY2hpZ2FuT25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTE5NTY5ODU2NDE5MTQzNzI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Best Special Teams Play

Sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson isn't usually on the punt return team, but he was this week, with special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh drawing up a play for the 6-3, 211-pounder to go for the block off the edge. Johnson took the perfect amount of strides, Jim Harbaugh said, getting a clean block and giving the Maize and Blue the ball back, setting up a touchdown just plays later.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTE9DS0VEPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db3Ju ZWxpdXNOYXRpb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvcm5lbGl1c05h dGlvbjwvYT4gYmxvY2tzIHRoZSBwdW50LCBhbmQgZ2l2ZXMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBncmVhdCBmaWVsZCBwb3Np dGlvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pCc2RkTlFkOTEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96QnNkZE5RZDkxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4g TmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MTk3ODM2ODY3NzY3 OTEwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

