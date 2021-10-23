Michigan Football Quickly Shifts Focus To Spartans After Northwestern Win

Michigan's win sets up a showdown with Michigan State on Oct. 30, this time between top ten-ranked 7-0 teams in East Lansing.

The Michigan Wolverines football team has passed all tests through seven games, remaining unblemished on Saturday in a 33-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The contests that follow will help cement the 2021 team's destiny and how they will be remembered for years to come.

Redshirt freshman running back Blake Corum, who had 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns on Saturday set a tone quickly after the game.

“(The preparation begins) right now,” Corum said. “We got to get ready right now. Come in tomorrow (Sunday) and prepare for ‘em.”

This team knows it will ultimately be defined by how it does against its rivals this season with the MSU game being the first major test. Matchups of that caliber are what draw players to the University of Michigan.

“Playing in big games is something that us football players dream of doing,” redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara said. “And winning those games and playing those big games. Especially beating our rival; beating them is as good a feeling as we’ll get this season. That’s a reason why we play.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to fulfill his media obligations after the Northwestern victory, but he admitted the Spartans are already on his mind.

“All focus is there,” Harbaugh said after the game. “I knew once I walked through that door I was going to have to answer some questions about this game. But it’s on to that game right now.”

It will be a long week in East Lansing and Ann Arbor as the two teams meet in the highest-ranked matchup in the rivalry since 1964. Saturday's showdown is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff from Spartan Stadium.