 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Northwestern
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 15:27:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Northwestern

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, second-year freshman running back Blake Corum, redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara and redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner react to the Maize and Blue's 33-7 win over Northwestern.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Football RB Blake Corum, OLB David Ojabo, DB Daxton Hill

Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara, CB DJ Turner

