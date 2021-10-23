Full Recap, Box Score From Michigan Football's 33-7 win vs. Northwestern

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 7-0 on Saturday with a 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Here's a full recap of everything that happened in the victory.

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 7-0 with a win on Saturday. (Kirthmon Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

First Quarter

The Wolverines won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, which put coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense on the field first. Northwestern caught Michigan on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Hilinski to wideout Malik Washington on the first play from scrimmage, but the Wolverines got off the field three plays later. The offense was not able to get much going on an 8-play, 26-yard drive on the ensuing possession. Junior guard Chuck Filiaga missed a safety blitz up the middle on second down, which killed the momentum and led to the punt team making its first appearance of the day, Each team would trade three more punts until the end of the first quarter. Michigan ran six plays for 50 yards before the clock hit zero on the first 15 minutes of play.

Second Quarter

The Wolverines would get the scoring started on the continuation of the end-of-quarter drive. A 13-play, 79-yard drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Blake Corum to give Michigan a 7-0 lead.

The Wolverines would add to their lead to 10-0 with 2:33 left in the second quarter on a 20-yard field goal from junior kicker Jake Moody. The drive went 55 yards in 16 plays and took 8:44 off the clock, but ended on the two-yard line. Northwestern responded on its next offensive snap with a 75-yard touchdown run from running back Evan Hull, trimming the deficit to 10-7 in favor of the Wolverines. Michigan's offense returned to the field and marched 75 yards in 12 plays, but a fumble by sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil gave the Wildcats the ball back. Northwestern would run the clock out with the Wolverines leading 10-7 going into the locker room.

Third Quarter

Michigan started the second half on offense and took the ball down the field thanks to a pair of penalties on the Northwestern defense and some shifty runs from Corum. He scored his second touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run to help give the Wolverines a 17-7 lead with 11:36 to play in the third quarter. The opening drive went 74 yards in seven plays. Northwestern would respond with a 13-play, 59-yard drive of its own, but missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with 7:59 left in the quarter. Momentum built for Michigan with just over six minutes left in the quarter. Sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson blocked and recovered a punt to give his team the ball at the Northwestern 24-yard line. Junior running back Hassan Haskins scored from 11 yards out three plays later to stretch the lead to 24-7.

The Wolverines added a 44-yard field goal by Jake Moody with 40 seconds left in the third to extend the lead to 27-7.

Fourth Quarter

Michigan quickly moved into close-out mode in the fourth quarter. Redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner came up with a highlight-reel interception returned for 23 yards to the Northwestern 15-yard line. The Wolverines scored on a four-yard touchdown from Haskins four plays later to go up 33-7 with 13:20 to play. The two-point conversion was not successful.

