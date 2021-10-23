Offense Notes: Michigan Comes Alive In Second Half Of Win Over Northwestern

Michigan football made some crucial mistakes in the first half of its 33-7 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon, primarily in the red zone and near the goal line. The Wolverines started slow, combining to run 13 plays on their first two drives, both of which ended in punts. They began to move the ball, though, but failed to punch it in the end zone on two-straight possessions to end the half, with the first one resulting in a 20 yard field goal and the second ending when sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil lost a fumble at the two yard line on third down. RELATED: Michigan Football Quickly Shifts Focus To Spartans After Northwestern Win RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines football running back Blake Corum caught four passes for 23 yards to go along with his game-high 119 rushing yards. (AP Images)

"Offensively, I thought we really played extremely well," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Obviously, we left some meat on the bone, shot ourselves in the foot a few times especially when we got inside the five-yard line." That made it a 10-7 game at the break, much closer than many expected. The Maize and Blue then exploded for 17 third-quarter points, and leaned on their bread and butter — the run game — while doing so. For the second time this season, both second-year freshman Blake Corum (119 yards) and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins (110 yards) surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark, running behind an offensive line that was without starting left guard Trevor Keegan (shoulder) and right guard Zak Zinter (lower body). Corum and Haskins each had a pair of touchdowns After the break, the Wolverines attempted just eight pass attempts and ran it 25 times, amassing 148 yards on the ground (5.9 yards per carry) to pull away to victory. "The two of them, they’re both great running backs, and then there’s something about the dynamic of Hassan one play, Blake the next — the difference [between the two stylistically]," Harbaugh said. "They’re both great but have some slight differences that make them both really special and hard to defend, I would think." All told, Michigan ran for 294 yards on 54 carries with four touchdowns. The Wolverines scored on four of their final seven drives, including one missed field goal.

Michigan Football 'Forced' A Few Deep Balls

The Wolverines' passing game featured a high completion percentage (71.8) but only amounted in 5.1 yards per attempt. Redshirt freshman signal-caller Cade McNamara mostly threw shorter passes, with the exception of a couple missed deep balls in the first half — one to Sainristil and another to sophomore Cornelius Johnson. "I think the deep passing game, we probably forced that a little bit today," Harbaugh said. "Their safeties were playing back and 16 [sophomore Brandon Joseph, a 2020 first-team All-American] is a really good safety, so I think that was the case there. Maybe forced that a little too much with how they were playing."

But overall, the Wolverines were pleased with their aerial attack, with McNamara finishing 20-of-27 for 129 yards and freshman J.J. McCarthy connecting on 3 of 5 attempts for 34 yards. "Straightforward, yes, I thought Cade had a very good game," Harbaugh said after being asked multiple times if he was pleased with the signal-caller's performance. "I thought the receivers played extremely well. Protection was very good." Michigan yielded just one sack — the second time McNamara had taken one this season — and distributed it to the pass-catchers evenly. Sophomore tight end Erick All led the way with career highs in catches (five) and yards (34), while Sainristil and Johnson totaled 33 and 30 yards, respectively. "Great to see Erick All and the tight ends really get into the game planning," Harbaugh said. "I think six targets for Erick, six for C.J., six for a couple other guys. That was good."

