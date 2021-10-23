Michigan Defense/ST Notes: DJ Turner Breaks Out, Edge Defenders Dominate

Michigan football redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner shined in his first career start, with his one gaffe coming on a questionable pass interference call when it when it looked like he was shoved by a Northwestern receiver. The third-year player made three tackles, including his first career stop behind the line of scrimmage, and allowed one catch on three targets in coverage. And on the first play of the fourth quarter, he notched his first interception since high school, jumping a hitch route and returning it 23 yards to the Northwestern 15 yard line. RELATED: Offense Notes: Michigan Comes Alive In Second Half Of Win Over Northwestern RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback DJ Turner redshirted in 2019 and played in just four games in 2020. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"I was one tackle away," Turner said, reflecting on his near touchdown. "I saw the end zone, and I thought I had it, but someone from behind me clipped me." A smiling Turner kept a close eye on the ball that he took from the Wildcats, not letting it out of his sight and even taking it into his postgame press conference. "It was great, having my first interception. Just having a good time with my teammates," Turner said. “I was trying to block for him," sophomore safety Daxton Hill, who tied atop the team with six tackles, including one for loss, said. "I thought he was going to cut back. It was a good play he made. He made a good break on the back, caught it, and took off. It was a great play.” Turner's interception, which was much appreciated by redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara and the offense, led to a touchdown just four plays later.

"When DJ picked that ball off, any type of turnover or big-time play, that leads to momentum, that usually leads to success as well," McNamara said. Entering Saturday, Turner had played 113 defensive snaps in six games — never more than 29 in an outing — which was third among cornerbacks. He had rotated in, replacing both redshirt sophomores Gemon Green and Vincent Gray at times, but it was his show in a 33-7 win over Northwestern, starting in place of Green, who played sparingly. "D.J. Turner, that was one of the best interceptions I’ve seen all season and in recent memory," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I thought he played great. Coverage was really good. I was really happy for D.J. One of my favorite guys. To see him out there playing well, get that interception, change momentum for the team is huge." "He’s been battling the whole season — in the season, before the season, spring," Hill said of Turner. "It’s been a long year for him, stepping up and making plays for the team on the defense.”

Michigan Football Edge Defenders Dominate

Michigan's defense allowed just seven points, 233 yards (100 rushing, 133 passing), a 50 completion percentage, 10 first downs and 4.2 yards per play. Ninety nine of Northwestern’s 113 first-half yards came on two plays — a 29-yard pass on the first play of the game and a 75-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Evan Hull just before the half — and 125 of the Wildcats' 233 yards for the game came on three plays, adding a 26-yard Hull reception to that mix. Much of the Wolverines' success can be credited to the defensive line, even when it comes to the stellar play from Turner and the defensive backs. "It makes it so much easier," Turner said of having high-level pass rushers like junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo. "The ball has to come out quickly. I know they don’t have all day in the pocket. "Just like on the pick, it was a hitch, so I just know you can’t sit in the pocket all day, with ‘Jabo, Aidan and those dudes up there. The D-line is a DB’s best friend." "Making the ball come out quick, that’s even more valuable than sacks a lot of the time," Harbaugh explained. "You can’t just go by sacks, though [Hutchinson] did have a sack, did have a fumble recovery [on fourth down in the final stanza]. He’s making the ball come out fast. Imagine what that does for the secondary." Hutchinson and Ojabo were a two-headed force to be reckoned with off the edge. The two combined for the aforementined second-quarter sack, while Hutchinson generated two quarterback hurries. Ojabo batted down two passes at the line of scrimmage and had one breakup in coverage, and Hutchinson had a batted ball of his own. "We were out there executing, trusting each other. I know he’s going to — and you all know he’s going to — be at the quarterback. It’s complementary football, just executing. It’s a lot of comfort, having Aidan Hutchinson, knowing he’s going to do what Aidan Hutchinson does.” Hutchinson has six sacks on the year, and Ojabo upped his total to five.

Michigan Blocks First Punt Of Season, Highlighting The Special Teams Performance

Michigan blocked its first punt of the season, with sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, on the right side of the defensive formation, flowing through untouched to deflect the ball and send it toward the sideline, before redshirt freshman defensive back Caden Kolesar made the recovery. "That was great," Harbaugh said of the special teams play. "[Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach] Jay Harbaugh did a great job scheming that one up. We felt like we’d only get one shot and take advantage of what they were doing in their punt scheme. "Also, C.J., that’s the first time he’s been put in that position and you get one shot at it, then he comes through like he did. He just ran a perfect course, perfect amount of steps, great vision on the ball and ball skills to get that punt blocked." The play marked the first time the Wolverines blocked a punt since Khaleke Hudson deflected one against Michigan State in 2019. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown just three plays later, putting the Wolverines ahead, 24-7, late in the third quarter.

