Sherrone Moore's first staff during his tenure as Michigan's head coach is slowly starting to come together officially, as signs that his hires on the defensive side of the ball are officially being recognized by the university.

According to a search of the U-M directory, Wink Martindale, Greg Scruggs and Brian Jean-Mary's names appear in the system, which means their hires are now official.

Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan is not in the directory yet but he was the last hire Moore made so he should be expected to appear soon.

The Wolverines have yet to formally announce any of the additions on defense yet, as background checks have been the hold-up to officially hire the coaches within the program.

Moore made one outside hire on offense, adding tight ends coach Steve Casula, who has been announced by the football program.