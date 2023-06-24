NBA Draft: CBS Sports grades picks of Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin
With the 2023 NBA Draft come and gone, two former Michigan players now have new homes in the NBA as both Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin were taken in the first round by the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawk respectively.
Of course, every outlet has to have an opinion on the potential fit each player taken has with his new team and CBS Sports was no different, with the outlet giving its letter grades for each pick of the draft.
Below is how CBS Sports graded the Magic's selection of Howard and the Hawks' selection of Bufkin.
Jett Howard
Grade: C+
This pick is one of the first real head-scratchers of the night. The son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard is one of the best tough shot-makers in the draft and has solid positional size. But he is a defensive liability, and though he can shoot, there are better shooters on the board to help Orlando with that issue (Jordan Hawkins and Gradey Dick). Many expected him to be drafted toward the end of Round 1, not in the lottery.
Kobe Bufkin
Grade: A-
A late-blooming guard who some people had in the top 10 made huge strides this year. People need to understand how young Bufkin is as an explanation for his low impact as a freshman in 2021-22 -- he's younger than many one-and-done players this year. Bufkin can play on or off the ball and provide an insurance policy for the Hawks deciding what the future is with Trae Young.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram