The general idea of good football teams is that it starts in the trenches. On both offense and defense, good teams control the line of scrimmage. When that happens, your chances of winning go up exponentially.

That's what Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph witnessed on Saturday, the Wolverines controlling both lines of scrimmage in the Wolverines' 34-3 victory over the Huskers.

After the game, Joseph was asked about what makes the Wolverines so good.

“They’re really good on the o-line and the defensive line," Joseph said. "That’s what really good Big Ten teams look like. They move people and they get pushback on defense. It was a really good football team.”

It's clear that the Huskers program is reeling after a tumultuous season. Even with that said, it's not clear that the Huskers would've been able to win with the way the Wolverines have been playing this season.

Joseph suggested as much in his postgame comments.

"They're good in everything that they do," Joseph said. "It's a really solid football team. Teams that I’ve been on, really good teams, they would have hung in there. I don’t know if they would’ve won, but they would have hung in there."

