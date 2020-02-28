NFL Combine Live Blog, Day 2 — Tracking The Michigan Football Players
Keep it locked here as we provide updates all weekend long on how the Michigan Wolverines' football players are performing at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
We will have the latest on how they all do in their on-field drills, what's being said about them by analysts and more.
Three U-M offensive linemen will be going through workouts today — Mike Onwenu, Cesar Ruiz and Jon Runyan — while Ben Bredeson will sit out the physical portion with injury.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook