What are your overall thoughts on Peoples-Jones as a prospect and his draft outlook?

“He’s a talented guy, and I don’t think there’s any question about that. He never quite lived up to the hype in college, and I think he’ll be one of those players who gets drafted more on potential than production.

"Someone will project more what he can be than what he has been thus far. The pre-draft process will be important for him, because he’s expected to test well and he’ll need to do that.

"If he doesn’t test well, that would be a concern for him. This is not only a great crop of wide receivers, but perhaps historically great.

"It’s very deep, and it’s the type of year where you’re going to get a second-round type of receiver in the fourth round, and so on.

"Peoples-Jones has a lot of competition, and it will come down to the pre-draft process and what teams are looking for.

"It’ll be about how well he can sell himself to some teams. I could see him going as early as Day 2, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s still there on Day 3.

"If he is, he could end up being a real value at that point.”