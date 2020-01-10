NFL Draft Analyst Breaks Down Outlook For Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cesar Ruiz
Scott Wright of DraftCountdown.com was kind enough to swing by this week and discuss the NFL outlooks for the two Michigan Wolverines football players who are going pro early — junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and junior center Cesar Ruiz.
Wright revealed where he sees each player going in April's draft, and where they stack up among the other players in their respective position groups.
RELATED: Audio: Chris Balas Co-Hosts The Huge Show
RELATED: Tru Wilson to Transfer and Play Elsewhere as a Fifth-Year Senior
Junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones:
What are your overall thoughts on Peoples-Jones as a prospect and his draft outlook?
“He’s a talented guy, and I don’t think there’s any question about that. He never quite lived up to the hype in college, and I think he’ll be one of those players who gets drafted more on potential than production.
"Someone will project more what he can be than what he has been thus far. The pre-draft process will be important for him, because he’s expected to test well and he’ll need to do that.
"If he doesn’t test well, that would be a concern for him. This is not only a great crop of wide receivers, but perhaps historically great.
"It’s very deep, and it’s the type of year where you’re going to get a second-round type of receiver in the fourth round, and so on.
"Peoples-Jones has a lot of competition, and it will come down to the pre-draft process and what teams are looking for.
"It’ll be about how well he can sell himself to some teams. I could see him going as early as Day 2, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s still there on Day 3.
"If he is, he could end up being a real value at that point.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news