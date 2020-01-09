Michigan Wolverines football running back Tru Wilson announced on Twitter today he plans on transferring and playing at a different school next season as a fifth-year senior. He was third on the depth chart in 2019 behind freshman Zach Charbonnet and redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins, and rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries.

Michigan Wolverines football running back Tru Wilson's lone touchdown of the season occurred in the Oct. 26 blowout of Notre Dame. (AP Images)

I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years. I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football. God bless and Forever Go Blue🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/glfsHsHeUu — Tru Wilson (@T_Wilson003) January 9, 2020

Wilson came to Michigan as a walk-on out of Warren, Mich., and rushed for a combined 586 yards and two scores during his four years at U-M. It's unclear why he's able to play as a fifth-year senior next season, seeing as how it wasn't even known publicly that he ever redshirted with the Wolverines. The most likely explanation is that he received a medical redshirt somewhere along the way, with either the 2016 or 2017 campaigns being the most logical answers (played in one game in '16 and two in '17).