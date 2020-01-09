Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell has entered his name into the transfer portal and will leave Ann Arbor as a graduate transfer. The Detroit native redshirted the 2019 campaign after only playing in three games this season, meaning he will be a redshirt junior in 2020.

Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell came to U-M as a three-star in the 2017 class. (AP Images)

Kelly-Powell made a minimal impact during his time with the Maize and Blue, playing in a total of 20 games (no starts) but only racking up seven tackles. He came to U-M as a safety in the 2017 class, before moving to cornerback and subsequently sitting fourth on the depth chart there this season, behind the likes of senior Lavert Hill, junior Ambry Thomas and redshirt freshman Vincent Gray. Kelly-Powell only played 28 defensive snaps in 2019, while each member of the aforementioned trio all received at least 525.