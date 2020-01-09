Junior Cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell To Transfer From Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell has entered his name into the transfer portal and will leave Ann Arbor as a graduate transfer.
The Detroit native redshirted the 2019 campaign after only playing in three games this season, meaning he will be a redshirt junior in 2020.
RELATED: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — January 9
Kelly-Powell made a minimal impact during his time with the Maize and Blue, playing in a total of 20 games (no starts) but only racking up seven tackles.
He came to U-M as a safety in the 2017 class, before moving to cornerback and subsequently sitting fourth on the depth chart there this season, behind the likes of senior Lavert Hill, junior Ambry Thomas and redshirt freshman Vincent Gray.
Kelly-Powell only played 28 defensive snaps in 2019, while each member of the aforementioned trio all received at least 525.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Kelly-Powell is the fourth Michigan player to announce his transfer since the 2019 regular-season ended, joining redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black, redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony and redshirt junior offensive guard Stephen Spanellis.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook