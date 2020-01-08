Observations, Takeaways From The Final 2019 Snap Counts For U-M's Players
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Pro Football Focus (PFF) has provided the final snap counts for each of the Michigan Wolverines' football players in 2019, and we've taken a deep dive into the numbers to come away with several interesting observations.
The final snap counts are listed below for every Wolverine athlete who saw the field on both offense and defense, with our initial reactions immediately following.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Offensive Snap Counts:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news