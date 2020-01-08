News More News
Observations, Takeaways From The Final 2019 Snap Counts For U-M's Players

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Pro Football Focus (PFF) has provided the final snap counts for each of the Michigan Wolverines' football players in 2019, and we've taken a deep dive into the numbers to come away with several interesting observations.

The final snap counts are listed below for every Wolverine athlete who saw the field on both offense and defense, with our initial reactions immediately following.

RELATED: Daily Newsstand — January 8

RELATED: Audio: Balas on The Huge Show

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will kick off the 2020 season at Washington.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage.

Offensive Snap Counts:

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell led the team in both catches (48) and yards (758) this season.
