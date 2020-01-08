The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 8
Tweets of the day
Football is everything for former NFL OL Jon Runyan Sr.— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2020
Now, he gets to share the love of the game with his son and @UMichFootball OL Jon Runyan Jr. 🙏 (via @NFLNetwork) @BIGJDR pic.twitter.com/YhqOezeplu
Let’s get it David!!!! #GoBlue @Jeopardy @UMich pic.twitter.com/kQprv8skBU— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) January 8, 2020
With the addition of four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren over the weekend, #Michigan's 2020 football recruiting class has moved up to No. 10 nationally. The Wolverines' 2020 basketball recruiting class, meanwhile, currently sits at No. 4 in the country.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 7, 2020
Welcome to the Best-of-the-Best! @UMichFootball LB Khaleke Hudson @KhalekeHudson has officially accepted his invitation to the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl! #GoBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/9tn1YmQ1Le— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 7, 2020
That’s six Senior Bowl invites for Michigan: Ben Bredeson, Josh Uche, Sean McKeon, Josh Metellus, Shea Patterson and Khaleke Hudson. https://t.co/lgbPyAGgIE— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 7, 2020
Michigan is a top school #GoBlue https://t.co/j8ghsRp34a— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 8, 2020
Get your scrunchies and Beanie Babies together as we take on Purdue this Thursday for 90’s night! As our Boys meet World, we hope to have a Full House! Go Blue and #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Q6XNT5zvQ— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 7, 2020
We are taking it back to the 90s on Thursday night!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2020
Drop a line and tell us what some of your favorite songs were from the 90s and we will play them at Crisler!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZHrou6Zvtj
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Tuesday Thoughts: Citrus Bowl Review, More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Four-Star DB Jordan Morant On Signing With Michigan, Coaching Movement
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Beyond The Box Score: U-M's RB Duo Among Highest-Graded Players Against Alabama
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Looking At Michigan's Ball Screen Defense Under Juwan Howard
• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: Recruiting Separates Michigan, Ohio State
---
