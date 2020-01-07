Watching film of the Citrus Bowl one last time, some thoughts (including a few thoughts on the season mixed in) …

We’ve read some articles that said Alabama “clowned” Michigan, etc. … not even close. This was a game for more than three quarters (49 minutes or so), but they often say it’s a handful of plays that usually decide a game between two relatively evenly matched teams. In this case, that’s exactly what it was.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!