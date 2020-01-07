With a new coach comes changes. When John Beilein left Michigan to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Juwan Howard took over the reigns in Ann Arbor, many wondered what the differences would be. We've seen quite a few (new offensive sets, higher tempo, etc.). On defense, a stark difference is how the Wolverines are covering ball screens — with drop coverage as opposed to hedging with the man who is defending the screener.

Sunday was the first chance a Howard team went up against rival Michigan State, who runs a ball screen heavy offense. U-M had problems last year against it, playing it differently than this year. Before we go any further, we must give credit to MSU senior point guard Cassius Winston, the 2018-19 Big Ten Player of the Year. He is superb with the ball in his hands, particularly when he receives a screen. MSU junior forward Xavier Tillman is very good at the screen-and-roll game, and reaps the rewards of having an elite guard like Winston to find him.

