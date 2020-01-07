The Wolverines have already signed four-star guard Zeb Jackson and have a pledge from five-star big man Isaiah Todd, as well.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard recently picked up two huge, 2020 pledges in Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams, is trending for five-star Josh Christopher and is hosting yet another five-star in Greg Brown.

That could open up as many as three more spots, and one could go to Jace Howard, Juwan's son.

As it stands now, Michigan is full in 2020 if everyone signs and there's no attrition. However ... there usually is. Davis is a senior, and we're not certain if he'll return for a fifth year. Junior Isaiah Livers could be an NBA early entry candidate, and there are still rumblings that Todd will play overseas rather than sign and set foot on campus.

Some have surmised that Howard could enter as a preferred walk-on or a greyshirt if he enrolled at Michigan. He has scholarship offers, however, including one from his dad and U-M.

"My guess is that the Wolverines land two more [in 2020]," Rivals.com's Corey Evans wrote. "Michigan already sits with the fourth-ranked class in America and could move up another spot or two if what I see happening actually happens.

"Jace Howard, the son of Juwan Howard, is planning on committing later this month. Unless something changes, look for the versatile forward to commit to his father and the Wolverines.

"Next, they will bring Greg Brown to campus on Feb. 7 for his final official visit. Michigan’s involvement with him was not widely known, and while the Wolverines have a small chance, it is still difficult to see Brown suiting up for them next year. Memphis and Texas have a better shot. However, I'm betting that Josh Christopher, a five-star guard from California, chooses Michigan.

"I changed my FutureCast selection for Christopher over the weekend, thanks to various sources that I have spoken with regarding his recruitment. Nothing is imminent and Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA remain in the way, but Michigan has the momentum, which could create a six-man class and one of the best groups ever assembled in Ann Arbor."

We've picked up some more intel on Jace Howard ... click here — ITF EXTRA: JACE HOWARD AND MICHIGAN.