{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 09:00:00 -0600') }}

Four-Star DB Jordan Morant On Signing With Michigan, Coaching Movement

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is experience a bit of a staff shuffle.

The Wolverines lost safeties coach Chris Partridge last week after he departed for Ole Miss. Meanwhile, linebackers coach Anthony Campinile has an offer at Rutgers that he may not pass up.

New Jersey defensive back Jordan Morant signed with Michigan in December.

Both Partridge and Campinile have strong ties in the Northeast and worked hard to lure four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic safety Jordan Morant to Michigan.

Morant signed with the Wolverines during the early signing period, so, as expected, he’s not exactly thrilled about the situation. But he is trying to remain positive.

