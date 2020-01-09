The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 9
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Ohio State
Sport: Women's Basketball
When: 6:00 PM ET
TV: Big Ten Network
***
What: Michigan vs. Purdue
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 7:00 PM ET
TV: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
OVERTIME: @CoachJim4UM https://t.co/q8YACCXQPj pic.twitter.com/J2PR6lNkUj— Megan Crean (@megan_crean) January 8, 2020
D🍩NUTS in the DIAG!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 8, 2020
Coach Howard took a visit up to campus this morning to welcome some 〽️ students back to A2 for the winter semester ... and to hand out some 🍩's too!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sFW8gs1kQm
Happy Birthday, @GRIII! pic.twitter.com/NHNn4CQ8M6— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 8, 2020
Juwan Howard has no update this afternoon on when Isaiah Livers will return.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 8, 2020
"He's getting better day by day."
Tom Brady thinking he has more to prove is why he's Tom Brady.— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 8, 2020
G🍩🍩D— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 8, 2020
M🍩RNING!
It’s the first day of classes for the winter semester & if you are at the Diag around 10ish 😉😉 ... a couple of special guests will have some treats to brighten your day!
G🍩 BLUE! pic.twitter.com/ztthnGuQK0
Handing out donuts with @KBA_GoBlue and @JuwanHoward on the Diag! #goblue 〽️🏀🍩 pic.twitter.com/ymkIacCXXC— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 8, 2020
You can go home again, again. https://t.co/QAfwD53SmI— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 8, 2020
A true honor to add value at SalesLoft this morning! Thank you to @kyleporter and team for the opportunity! https://t.co/9U0V96pdCR— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) January 8, 2020
Why Accept Failure When Success Is Free! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #TheCEShow— CE Stars (@CE_Stars12) January 8, 2020
📽 by @ibeenjaminn pic.twitter.com/pm3JeCYZy4
Franz Wagner on adjusting to Michigan: “(It’s) just a different life as a college student-athlete as opposed to playing with a pro team when everybody has his own life off the court.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 8, 2020
“Here, we’re just like a family. We’re all we got. It’s been a great experience so far.”
Wolverines! Help us in sending @_iggy_braz a HUGE Michigan Happy Birthday!! 🐍💰 #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/jSG5fYG7Bg— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 8, 2020
Another #ProBlue Birthday today as we wish @GRIII a Happy Birthday! 〽️🎂 pic.twitter.com/VYFzA9qVG5— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 8, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF Extra: Who Replaces Chris Partridge?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Four-Star 2021 SF Pierre Brooks Talks Michigan Offer, 'Legend' Juwan Howard
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Observations, Takeaways From The Final 2019 Snap Counts For U-M's Players
• Austin Fox And Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard Not Pleased With U-M's Transition Defense At MSU
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Franz Wagner, Zavier Simpson Attempt To Diagnose What Went Wrong At MSU
