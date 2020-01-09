News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 9

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Ohio State

Sport: Women's Basketball

When: 6:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

What: Michigan vs. Purdue

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Quote of the day

"[At Michigan], we're just like a family. We're all we got. It's been a great experience so far."
— Freshman guard Franz Wagner, talking about his experience so far at Michigan

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF Extra: Who Replaces Chris Partridge?

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Four-Star 2021 SF Pierre Brooks Talks Michigan Offer, 'Legend' Juwan Howard

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Observations, Takeaways From The Final 2019 Snap Counts For U-M's Players

Austin Fox And Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard Not Pleased With U-M's Transition Defense At MSU

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Franz Wagner, Zavier Simpson Attempt To Diagnose What Went Wrong At MSU

