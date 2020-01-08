Juwan Howard is still working on filling some more spots in the 2020 recruiting class that is already ranked No. 4 in the country in the Rivals.com team rankings. At the same time, he's looking ahead to 2021, as he put an offer on the table for four-star Pierre Brooks this week. Brooks is a 6-foot-5 wing from Fredrick Douglass Academy in Detroit, Mich.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan, thanks to Coach Juwan Howard, Coach Saddi Washington, and staff at Michigan. #GoBlue 💙💛 @JuwanHoward @saddiwashington @umichbball pic.twitter.com/qiUrb1S4Rq

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein had Brooks on his radar for the last few years, and assistant coach Saddi Washington helped bridge the gap between the Beilein and Howard eras.

"Michigan has taken an interest in me since my eighth grade year going into ninth grade," Brooks said. "I remained in contact with Coach Saddi when Coach Beilein left."