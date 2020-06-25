Nico Collins Is Michigan Football's 'Most Exciting Player'
ESPN compiled a list made up of the "most exciting player" from each top-25 college football team in 2020. Senior wide receiver Nico Collins was given the nod for the Wolverines.
Although Collins did not lead the club in receiving last season (junior wideout Ronnie Bell did), Collins still made huge plays, with the most notable being his 76-yard catch and run for a touchdown against Indiana in November.
An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2019, Collins caught 37 passes for 729 yards, in addition to the aforementioned seven scores. His 19.7 yards per catch average was the most in the Big Ten, which certainly helps his case for being U-M's "most exciting" player.
"This one is tough because Michigan has some young receivers in [sophomores] Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil who could end up being standout players this season," ESPN's Tom VanHaaren wrote.
"Incoming freshman A.J. Henning could see the field as well. Ronnie Bell has made a ton of plays for Michigan and looks primed to do it again, but the one who really stands out with the opportunity to make a big impact is Collins.
"With Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black both gone on the outside, Collins should be a big part of Michigan's offense."
Collins is an Athlon Sports third-team All-Big Ten honoree heading into his final year of collegiate football in Ann Arbor.
Players included on the list that the Wolverines are scheduled to face this season are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
Ronnie Bell Is Michigan Football's 'Most Unheralded Star'
Bell landed on ESPN's list of each top-25 team's "most unheralded star." Despite bigger names in the U-M receiving corps, Bell led the team in catches (48) and receiving yards last season (758), earning him All-Big Ten recognition from the media as an honorable mention.
"The offense came on late last season, hitting a stride, so not many people were looking at Michigan's offensive players as stars early on," VanHaaren explained. "Bell also wasn't a household name with some of the receivers Michigan had on its roster, but he led the Wolverines in receiving yards.
"He had only one touchdown on the season, but Bell consistently made big plays in times of need and seemed to be in the right place at the right time for Michigan last season."
Players included on the list that U-M is scheduled to face this season are Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim.
