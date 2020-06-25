ESPN compiled a list made up of the "most exciting player" from each top-25 college football team in 2020. Senior wide receiver Nico Collins was given the nod for the Wolverines. Although Collins did not lead the club in receiving last season (junior wideout Ronnie Bell did), Collins still made huge plays, with the most notable being his 76-yard catch and run for a touchdown against Indiana in November. RELATED: Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (June 25) RELATED: Four-Star Receiver Cristian Dixon Picks Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football senior wideout Nico Collins is Michigan's "most exciting player." (USA Today Sports)

An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2019, Collins caught 37 passes for 729 yards, in addition to the aforementioned seven scores. His 19.7 yards per catch average was the most in the Big Ten, which certainly helps his case for being U-M's "most exciting" player. "This one is tough because Michigan has some young receivers in [sophomores] Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil who could end up being standout players this season," ESPN's Tom VanHaaren wrote. "Incoming freshman A.J. Henning could see the field as well. Ronnie Bell has made a ton of plays for Michigan and looks primed to do it again, but the one who really stands out with the opportunity to make a big impact is Collins. "With Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black both gone on the outside, Collins should be a big part of Michigan's offense." Collins is an Athlon Sports third-team All-Big Ten honoree heading into his final year of collegiate football in Ann Arbor. Players included on the list that the Wolverines are scheduled to face this season are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

