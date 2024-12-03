Nine Wolverines named to All-Big Ten 1st and 2nd Teams

With the regular season officially over, postseason award honors have officially arrived and Michigan has nine players who have appeared on the All-Big Ten teams which were released on Tuesday.
Below, let's take a look at who ended up where.
Offense
Colston Loveland - 2nd team coaches and media
Kalel Mullings - 3rd team media, Honorable Mention coaches
Josh Priebe - 3rd team media, Honorable Mention coaches
Giovanni El-Hadi - Honorable Mention coaches and media
Myles Hinton - Honorable Mention coaches and media
Donovan Edwards - Honorable Mention coaches
Defense
Mason Graham - 1st team coaches and media
Kenneth Grant - 2nd team coaches and media
Josaiah Stewart - 2nd team coaches and media
Will Johnson - 2nd team media, Honorable Mention coaches
Ernest Hausmann - Honorable Mention coaches and media
Zeke Berry - Honorable Mention coaches
Derrick Moore - Honorable Mention coaches
Special Teams
Dominic Zvada - 1st team coaches and media
William Wagner - 1st team coaches, Honorable Mention media
Semaj Morgan (RS) - Honorable Mention coaches
---
