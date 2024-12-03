Published Dec 3, 2024
Nine Wolverines named to All-Big Ten 1st and 2nd Teams
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

With the regular season officially over, postseason award honors have officially arrived and Michigan has nine players who have appeared on the All-Big Ten teams which were released on Tuesday.

Below, let's take a look at who ended up where.

Offense

Colston Loveland - 2nd team coaches and media

Kalel Mullings - 3rd team media, Honorable Mention coaches

Josh Priebe - 3rd team media, Honorable Mention coaches

Giovanni El-Hadi - Honorable Mention coaches and media

Myles Hinton - Honorable Mention coaches and media

Donovan Edwards - Honorable Mention coaches

Defense

Mason Graham - 1st team coaches and media

Kenneth Grant - 2nd team coaches and media

Josaiah Stewart - 2nd team coaches and media

Will Johnson - 2nd team media, Honorable Mention coaches

Ernest Hausmann - Honorable Mention coaches and media

Zeke Berry - Honorable Mention coaches

Derrick Moore - Honorable Mention coaches

Special Teams

Dominic Zvada - 1st team coaches and media

William Wagner - 1st team coaches, Honorable Mention media

Semaj Morgan (RS) - Honorable Mention coaches

---

