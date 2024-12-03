Three takeaways: Michigan upsets No. 11 Wisconsin in 67-64 thriller

In a game that went back and forth for most of the second half, Michigan basketball pulled out a stunning 67-64 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin, handing the Badgers their first loss of the season.
With the win, the Wolverines improve to 7-1 overall on the season, and Dusty May earns his first Big Ten victory as Michigan's head coach. Here are three takeaways from the statement victory.
Michigan big men have coming out party
If Danny Wolf hadn't already shown Michigan fans what he is capable of with his 20-point performance in Florida last week, he certainly proved his worth to Wolverine fans on Tuesday night in Madison.
Wolf was fantastic and consistent all night long. The 7-footer logged another 20-point performance on 7-of-11 shooting and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed seven rebounds, blocked five shots dished out five assists and had three steals.
For Wolf, the 20-point night wasn't entirely a surprise. But Vlad Goldin's 24-point performance was the big shocker of the night.
In the second half, Goldin scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 16 minutes. Although he still missed a number of easy layups around the rim, his ability to finish was greatly improved against Wisconsin on Tuesday night. He finished the night 9-of-16 from the floor.
By the end of Michigan's thrilling upset, Wolf and Goldin combined for 44 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.
Not enough production from the guards
Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf completely dominated the game, and they were the two biggest reasons Michigan came out victorious, but the guards played rather poorly in the 67-64 victory.
Tre Donaldson went scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting in what was his worst game of the season. In every other game this year, Donaldson had scored at least nine points, but he failed to make any contributions in the scoring column on Tuesday night.
Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Rubin Jones were all quiet for most of the night as well. Burnett and Gayle Jr. each had some key 3-pointers, but the Michigan guards struggled against the likes of John Tonje and John Blackwell.
If Wolf and Goldin will continue to be as dominant as they were on Tuesday night, there will rarely be any need for Michigan's guards to be effective. But the fact of the matter is that Tuesday night's performance from Michigan's big men was likely a one-off.
The Wolverines will need much more from its guards going forward in Big Ten play.
Michigan back in the national discussion
Michigan failed to appear in this week's AP Poll after demolishing Xavier by 25 points in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship on Wednesday. The Wolverines received 95 votes, but they still remained unranked.
But Michigan will almost certainly jump into the AP Top 25 next week after handing the undefeated Badgers their first loss of the season. The Wolverines improve to 7-1 on the season and get off to a solid 1-0 start in Big Ten play.
It's been nearly four years since the Wolverines appeared as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it seems like Dusty May has Michigan closer to the top of the college basketball landscape than any Michigan team since 2021.
Players look more comfortable in each game, and if the Wolverines keep stacking wins, they'll be in contention for a Big Ten title and possibly, a great seed in the NCAA Tournament.
