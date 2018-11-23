After series splits in their first two Big Ten Conference weekends with Notre Dame and Penn State, No. 14 Michigan digs into the meat of their fall league agenda today (7:30 p.m. on BTN Plus) and Saturday (7:30 p.m. on BTN Plus) with a pair of home contests against Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena.

Both combatants in the two-game set have had roller coaster starts to their seasons. The Badgers (5-7, 1-3 Big Ten) started their 2018-19 slate strongly with a pair of wins against then-No. 12 ranked Boston College. However, Wisconsin comes into this weekend having lost five of their last six games, including three of four in Big Ten play.

Michigan (6-5, 2-2 Big Ten) enters the weekend still in search of stronger team defense. Eleven goals allowed in last weekend’s pair of games against Penn State was not the desired result for head coach Mel Pearson’s charges even though the Nittany Lions have treated every opponent’s defense rudely to the tune of 63 goals scored this season. That total is 22 more goals than their nearest Big Ten competitors this season, which happens to be the Wolverines.

U-M has six games remaining in the first half of their season’s calendar, and five of those six are home tilts before taking a midseason three-week break.

Offensively, Michigan has come alive on strong showings from their top two lines. The top line of junior Jake Slaker, sophomore Josh Norris and junior Will Lockwood has combined for 19 goals among their 40 total points.

The second line of junior Nick Pastujov, and sophomores Jack Becker and Michael Pastujov have chipped in 11 goals to the Wolverines' offensive cause.

Michigan's top defensive pairing of senior Joe Cecconi and sophomore Quinn Hughes have been responsible for 25 points over the opening 11 games.