*** McCarthy once again showed off his Alpha Dog mentality by volunteering to go first at today’s mock Pro Day workout at the Elite 11 finals. You can look at this two ways. One, it put McCarthy at a disadvantage because he didn’t get to see the other quarterbacks go through it and because he’s literally last when it comes to top of mind. Two, McCarthy is McCarthy. He embraced the challenged. He wanted to go first because he believes he’s the best. He wanted to see the tone for everybody else. If all that means something, McCarthy should move up the leaderboard.

*** And of course, McCarthy was terrific during his Pro Day workout. He looked sharp on short and intermediate routes, threw some beautiful deep balls and made one of his signature ‘wow’ throws to end his turn. The four-star prospect caught everyone’s attention with his elite level arm talent. McCarthy just looks different when he really puts some mustard on his passes. McCarthy did miss a couple of throws, but overall, it was an extremely solid performance.