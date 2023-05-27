With the NBA Draft approaching, mock drafts are rapidly being updated to reflect the latest buzz coming out NBA circles. With the combine also complete, there is a greater sense of where some teams might be leaning as well.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, it might come as a surprise that there is only one featured Wolverine in the first round. Kobe Bufkin appears and Jett Howard is noticeably missing.

Bufkin is mocked to go No. 13 overall to the Toronto Raptors.

Here's what CBS Sports had to say:

If Bufkin gets past OKC at No. 12, it's unlikely he is on the board much longer. The second-year player for Michigan blossomed into a bona fide first-round talent this past season. He has a nice combination of scoring and creation that might make him an appealing two-way guard in the league.