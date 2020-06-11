News More News
football

Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown - Answering Mailbag Questions

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox answer Michigan Wolverines football and basketball mailbag questions from premium subscribers on TheWolverine.com message board, The Fort.

Michigan Wolverines football is looking to win its first Big Ten title since 2004.
Michigan Wolverines football is looking to win its first Big Ten title since 2004. (Brandon Brown)

{{ article.author_name }}