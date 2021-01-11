TheWolverine was on hand for this past Saturday's River Rouge vs. Detroit Martin Luther King playoff game, which featured a Michigan Wolverines football commit in class of 2022 River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive end Davonte Miles.

Detroit Martin Luther King, on the other hand, featured class of 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, who holds an offer from the Wolverines and is expected to be a highly-rated prospect once the initial star rankings come out for his class.

