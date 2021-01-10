 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Quick Takes On Michigan Signees From Pylon All-American Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-10 16:47:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Quick Takes On Michigan Signees From Pylon All-American Game

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on Michigan signees from the Pylon All-American Game.

Watch the full video below.

---

{{ article.author_name }}