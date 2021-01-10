 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Every JJ McCarthy Throw From Pylon All-American Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-10 16:55:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Every JJ McCarthy Throw From Pylon All-American Game

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy signed with Michigan.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas for the Pylon All-American Game this weekend, which featured Michigan quarterback signee JJ McCarthy.

Watch every McCarthy throw from the event below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}