The global pandemic forced prominent high school all-star games to be cancelled this winter. However, Pylon, the nation’s premier 7v7 circuit, stepped up to the plate and gave high-level recruits one last chance to showcase their talent and enjoy hanging out with future teammates and opponents before heading off to the next level. The inaugural Pylon All-American Game, which was held at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys), featured three Michigan signees in Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson and Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon.

All played for Team Stripes, and while their squad fell to Team Stars in a game that featured four full 15-minute quarters with a running clock, the signees relished the experience. “What an amazing time,” McCarthy said. “Honestly, just being able to have the opportunity to play football right now, play 7v7 with my coach for one last time and being a high schooler one last time was great. It wasn’t about the win or the loss. It was about enjoying this experience and living in the moment.” Per 7v7 rules, quarterbacks have four seconds to throw the ball before being ‘sacked.’ McCarthy had no issue with that. He got the ball out in a timely fashion and was poised and accurate throughout the contest. McCarthy completed 15-of-20 passes — two of his incompletions were drops — and tossed four touchdowns. For McCarthy, this was one last opportunity to get some work in before enrolling at Michigan next weekend.