Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

Everything Dusty May said during Michigan Basketball's Media Day
Everything Michigan HC Dusty May told the media during Media Day.
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Illinois preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan lands commitment from four-star F Winters Grady
Four star forward Winters Grady commits to Michigan.
INTEL: Late-week OL chatter heading into Illinois
M&BR has the latest on Michigan’s offensive line heading into the game against Illinois.
Analyzing the opposition: Illinois preview
Breaking down the matchup between No. 24 Michigan and No. 22 Illinois
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.
