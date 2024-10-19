Advertisement

Everything Dusty May said during Michigan Basketball's Media Day

Everything Dusty May said during Michigan Basketball's Media Day

Everything Michigan HC Dusty May told the media during Media Day.

 • Josh Henschke
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Illinois preview

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Illinois preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
Michigan lands commitment from four-star F Winters Grady

Michigan lands commitment from four-star F Winters Grady

Four star forward Winters Grady commits to Michigan.

 • Rob Cassidy
INTEL: Late-week OL chatter heading into Illinois

INTEL: Late-week OL chatter heading into Illinois

M&BR has the latest on Michigan’s offensive line heading into the game against Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
Analyzing the opposition: Illinois preview

Analyzing the opposition: Illinois preview

Breaking down the matchup between No. 24 Michigan and No. 22 Illinois

 • Seth Berry

Published Oct 19, 2024
Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.

